Recital this Saturday…

Kim Hohman’s DanceWorks will be holding its 25th anniversary dance recital titled “A Blast from the Past” at the grandstand on the Van Wert County Fairgrounds at 7 p.m. this Saturday, May 22. The Petite Performance will be held at 1 p.m., with dancers performing a variety of ballet, tap, jazz, lyrical, contemporary, pointe, acrobatics, clogging, hip hop, cheer, and their award winning competition dances. The show will be hosted by Dr. Oz choreographer and Broadway show producer Stepp Stewart. Tickets will be available at the grandstand before each show or on the studio website ay www.khdanceworks.com. For more information about tickets or fall classes, call the studio at 419.232.6505. photos provided