Variety of designs…

The Van Wert Forward and Alexander & Bebout teams are removing the unsafe aluminum canopy and the faux facade of The Kauke & McCurdy Block (also known as The Oddfellows Building), unveiling the eclectic historical facade of this multi-storefront building. The cast-iron beams and transom windows pay homage to late 1860s construction of the 100-103 E. Main St. storefronts (above), while the Art Deco storefronts of 105-107 E. Main St. (below) showcase the historical mid-century flair.Independent and submitted photos photos by Scott Truxell/Van Wert independent