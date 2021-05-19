VWHS has information on 2021 graduation

Staff and submitted information

Van Wert High School Principal Bob Priest has set guidelines for this Sunday’s graduation ceremony for the Class of 2021.

The graduation ceremony, which will take place at 2 p.m. Sunday, in the VWHS gymnasium. Parking is available in both the west parking lots (high school and middle school). Open entrances that day will be the high school main and gymnasium entrances and the middle school gym entrance.

Doors will open to the public at 1 p.m. Sunday and tickets will be collected at the door for family members to attend the ceremony.