Community Band first Fountain Park concert of summer

Shown are baritone player Matt Alessandrini (right) and tenor sax player Warren Bowery preparing for the May 28 concert. photo provided

Independent staff and submitted information

On Friday, May 28, the Van Wert Area Community Concert Band will present a concert in the band shell of Fountain Park in Van Wert. The program will begin at 7 p.m. and is free to the public.

Music performed during the concert will include patriotic selections intended to reflect, revitalize, and rekindle the pride that Americans have as citizens of the best country in the world: the United States of America. Selections will include “Freedom,” “A Song of Hope,” “God Bless America,” and “God Bless the U.S.A.” Other selections will include music of the Beatles and “Still,” as sung by Lionel Richie. Area military personnel and veterans will also be honored with a “Salute to America’s Finest.”

In the event of inclement weather, the concert will be held at First United Methodist Church across from the park. Listen to the local radio station or visit the Van Wert Area Community Concert Band Facebook page for updates.

After taking a year and a half off from rehearsing and concerts, band members and Director Richard Sherrick are excited to present a live performance. Join the band, which includes members from Van Wert, Elgin, Delphos, Convoy, Chattanooga, Middle Point, Coldwater, Defiance, Celina, and Rockford, for this special concert.

The band will also be providing music for the Ohio City American Legion Memorial Day ceremonies on Monday, May 31, at 10 a.m.