Doidge, Fishpaw named Coach of the Year

Van Wert independent sports

After guiding their respective teams to 2021 Northwest Conference championships, Lincolnview’s Brad Doidge and Eric Fishpaw have earned Coach of the Year accolades.

Doidge led the softball team to a 22-3 (8-0 NWC) record this spring while Fishpaw guided the baseball team to an 18-8 (8-0 NWC) mark. Both teams captured outright conference championships by winning tight conference finale games.

Eric Fishpaw

Brad Doidge

In addition, Lincolnview’s Destiny Coil was named NWC softball Player of the Year and Landon Price was named NWC baseball Player of the Year.

Seven Lancers earned All-NWC softball honors. In addition to Coil, Taylor Post and Kendall Bollenbacher were named First Team All-NWC, while Winter Boroff and Andi Webb were named Second Team. Annie Mendenhall and Addysen Stevens were named Honorable Mention All-NWC.

Six Crestview Knights earned all-conference honors, including Breena Grace, Kali Small and Katelyn Castle (First Team); Olivia Cunningham (Second Team) and Bailey Gregory and Raegan Hammons (Honorable Mention).

Along with Price, Lincolnview’s Collin Overholt and Dane Ebel were named First Team All-NWC, while teammate Carson Fox was named Second Team All-NWC and Brandon Renner was named to the Honorable Mention team.

Crestview’s Ayden Lichtensteiger and Trever Sheets earned First Team All-NWC honors, Carson Hunter was named Second Team All-NWC and Hunter Jones received Honorable Mention all conference accolades.

Softball

First Team: Destiny Coil, Taylor Post, Kendall Bollenbacher, Lincolnview; Breena Grace, Katelyn Castle, Kali Small Crestview; Gabbie Stallbaum, Leigha Egnor, Paulding; Kam Utendorf, Columbus Grove; Leona Dalton, Ada; Savana Brooks, Allen East

Second Team: Winter Boroff, Andi Webb, Lincolnview; Olivia Cunningham, Crestview; Nikki Thaxton, Emma Brinkman, Allen East; Riley Busch, Bluffton; Madison Zimmerly, Cheyanne Mershman, Columbus Grove; Jalynn Parrett, Paulding; Lexi Waugh, Ada

Honorable Mention: Annie Mendenhall, Addysen Stevens, Lincolnview; Bailey Gregory, Raegan Hammons, Crestview; Tori Green, Daicy Robinson, Ada; Kennedi Jordan, Sophie Bricker, Bluffton; Krista Market, Jaelyn Boop, Gracie Butorac, Spencerville; Anna Fitch, Noel Warnement, Avery Rahrig, Delphos Jefferson; Kaeli Bustos, Alyvia Bakle, Paulding; Aubrey Young, Allen East; Shay Schroeder, Abby Stechschulte, Columbus Grove

Player of the Year: Destiny Coil, Lincolnview

Coach of the Year: Brad Doidge, Lincolnview

Baseball

First Team: Landon Price, Collin Overholt, Dane Ebel, Lincolnview; Ayden Lichtensteiger, Trever Sheets, Crestview; Hunter Kauser, Blake McGarvey, Paulding; Jordan Motter, Bradden Crumrine, Nate Ketchum, Allen East; Jacob Simmons, Delphos Jefferson

Second Team: Carson Fox, Lincolnview; Carson Hunter, Crestview; Sam Woods, Paulding; Shep Halker, Landen Schroeder, Columbus Grove; Jacob Morgan, Ada; Carter Ringwald, Sy Morris, Spencerville; Logan Gallmeier, Braylon Scalf, Delphos Jefferson

Honorable Mention: Brandon Renner, Lincolnview; Hunter Jones, Crestview; Josh Wiseman, Colin Bailey, Delphos Jefferson; Brenton Renner, Luke Otto, Columbus Grove; Jacob Martinez, Payton Beckman, Ethan Foltz, Paulding; Braylen Kennedy, Carter Frey, Garett Newland, Chase Miller, Carter Young, Allen East; Jake Poling, Roman Snyder, Ada; Jack Cox, Tyler Koenig, Spencerville; Braeden Jordan, Bluffton

Player of the Year: Landon Price, Lincolnview

Coach of the Year: Eric Fishpaw, Lincolnview