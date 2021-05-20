Price named D-IV NW District POY

Van Wert independent sports

Lincolnview pitcher Landon Price has been named Division IV Northwest District Player of the Year.

With a 7-0 record and an ERA of 0.00, Landon Price has been named Division IV NW District Player of the Year. Wyatt Richardson/file photo

Price, a junior who has commited to Ohio State University, has been dominate on the mound this season with a record of 7-0, an ERA of 0.00 and 99 strikeouts.

Two teammates also earned First Team honors – Collin Overholt and Dane Ebel, while Carson Fox was named Second Team All Northwest District.

Crestview’s Ayden Lichtensteiger was named to the First Team, while Carson Hunter and Trever Sheets earned Second Team honors. Hunter Jones was named Honorable Mention.

First Team: Landon Price, Collin Overholt, Dane Ebel, Lincolnview; Ayden Lichtensteiger, Crestview; Mitchell Hays, New Bremen; Ryan Uhlenhake, St. Henry; Connor Gephart, Billy Bourk, Lima Central Catholic; Ryan Yingst, Joey Hoersten, TJ Taviano, Perry; Trent Lindeman, Delphos St. John’s; Daniel Patch, Fort Recovery

Second Team: Carson Hunter, Trever Sheets, Crestview; Carson Fox, Lincolnview; Nolan Schmitz, St. Henry; Ben Blickle, Zach Bertke, Nick Alig, New Bremen; Ryne Post, New Bremen; Dylan Fleck, Marion Local; Jake Morgan, Ada; Brady Kerner, Delphos St. John’s; Carter Ringwald, Spencerville; Travis Nanchoff, Waynesfield-Goshen

Third Team: Hunter Jones, Crestview; Tyler Dehan, Clayton Everman, St. Henry; Gavin Fittro, Zane Wertenberger, Delphos St. John’s; Sy Morris, Jack Cox, Spencerville; Jake Poling, Roman Snyder, Ada; Zac Jacobs, Lima Central Catholic; Hayden Wibbeler, Marion Local; Cobe Wendel, Fort Recovery

Honorable Mention: Dillian Evers, Riley Will, Fort Recovery; Tyler Jameson, Ada; Quintel Peoples, Gus Cira, Lima Central Catholic; Tyler Koenig, Spencerville; Luke Stachler, Brandon Smith, Max Henschen, New Knoxville; Cooper Roberts, Grady Spencer, Waynesfield-Goshen

