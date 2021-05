Tickets now on sale for Peony Pageant

Independent staff and submitted information

Tickets are now on sale for the Peony Festival’s 2021 Peony Pageant-Queen Jubilee XLVI selection ceremony, which will be held at 10:30 a.m. Saturday June 5, in the S.F. Goedde Building gymnasium.

General admission tickets are $10 and are on sale at Jamie Linn’s Boutique, 905 S. Shannon St. in Van Wert.