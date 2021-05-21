Van Wert boys win district track title

Van Wert independent sports

DEFIANCE — Just call them district champions.

Van Wert cruised by Wauseon to win the boys’ Division II track and field district championship at Fred Brown Stadium on Wednesday and Friday. The Lady Cougars also had a nice showing, finishing third behind Western Buckeye League rivals Celina and Ottawa-Glandorf.

The Cougars finished with 121 team points, while Wauseon tallied 83 points. Celina won the girls’ title with 112 points, followed by Ottawa-Glandorf (84) and Van Wert (79).

Once again, the boys’ relay teams were a key factor for Van Wert. The 4×800 team of Gage Wannamacher, Trey Laudick, Gage Springer and Hunter Sherer took first place with a time of 8:22.09, as did the 4×200 team of Ethan Brown, Laudick, Nate Phillips and Nate Jackson (1:31.20) and the 4×400 team (Brown, Phillips, Laudick, Connor Pratt (new record of 3:23.45).

Other first place finishers for the Cougars were Brown (400 meter dash, 50.13); Sherer (800 meter run, 2:01.26) and Johnson (long jump, 20-10.25). In addition, Brown finished second in the long jump (20-06)

On the girls’ side, Van Wert’s 4×800 team (Kyra Welch, Tyra McClain, Carly Smith, Saylor Wise) finished first with a time of 9:55.47, while Sofi Houg and Macy Johnson finished 1-2 in the 200 meter dash with respective times of 27.66 and 27.67. In addition, the 4×200 team (Johnson, Welch, Wise, Houg) finished as the runner-up with a time of 4:11.08. Welch also finished second in the 800 meter run (2:23.09).

Full results can be found at https://www.baumspage.com/tf/nw/2012/fostoria/2021/Final%20Results.pdf.