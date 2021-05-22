Marlene Crissinger

Marlene Crissinger, 55, of Van Wert, died at her daughter’s residence at 12:55 p.m. Thursday, May 20, 2021, surrounded by those who loved her.

She was born January 13, 1966, the daughter of Joseph B. and Roxie (Routt) Grieshaber, who both preceded her in death. She married Tim Crissinger on December 14, 2005, and he also preceded her in death.

Marlene worked as a caregiver for many people. She enjoyed playing bingo, going on car rides around town, and was an avid Green Bay Packers fan. She loved to have cookouts with her family and spending time with her daughter, Tarra, and granddaughters.

Survivors include her daughter, Tarra (Shane) Waltmire of Van Wert; three granddaughters, Courtney (Cody Cunningham) Waltmire of Convoy, and Saige and Addison Waltmire of Van Wert; four stepchildren, Shawn (Krystal) and Crystal Crissinger of Marion and Mark and Dustin Hiser of Lima; two brothers, Ronnie “Whitey” (Kendra) Grieshaber and Tommie (Rhonda) Grieshaber, both of Van Wert; five sisters, Marcia (Roger) Dangler, Jean Ann Spencer, and Wanda (Larry) Longwell, all of Van Wert, Debra Wright of Lima, and Mary Jacobs of Fordyce, Arkansas; and many nieces and nephews.

She was also preceded her in death by three brothers, Kim Snyder and Tony and Bob Grieshaber; her fiancé, Mark Hiser Sr.; two nephews, Justin L. Snyder and Eric G. Hammond; a niece, Linda Grieshaber; and one grandchild.

Funeral services will be held at noon Wednesday, May 26, at Brickner Funeral Home in Van Wert, with the Rev. Lance Hostetler officiating.

Visitation is from 2-8 p.m. Tuesday, May 25, at the funeral home

Preferred memorials: Her daughter, Tarra Waltmire, to assist with funeral expenses.

Condolences may be expressed at www.bricknerfuneralhome.com or emailed to bricknerfuneralhome@bright.net.