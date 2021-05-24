Jacqueline Ann Sherer

Jacqueline Ann Sherer, 73, of Van Wer, passed away at 5 a.m., Wednesday, May 19, 2021, at Van Wert Manor Nursing Home.

She was born January 26, 1948, in St. Marys, the daughter of Gale R. and Vernabel Louise (Murphy) Compton, who both preceded her in death.

Survivors include her daughter, Tammy Sherer; a grandson, Kodey Stripe; one brother, Ronald (Eve) Compton of St. Marys; and a sister-in-law, Patrician Compton of St. Marys.

Jackie was also preceded in death by a granddaughter, Teala Nicole Stripe, and a brother, Randall E. Compton.

Jackie was a graduate of St. Marys Memorial High School. She was a member of Calvary Evangelical Church in Van Wert, where she was a Bible School teacher and participated in various church groups. She had worked in the Defiance and Van Wert City School systems. Jackie was a member of the Order of Eastern Star and had participated in various missionary trips as a member of the American Red Cross.

Private services will be held at the convenience of the family.

