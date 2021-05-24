Lincolnview Board OKs deal with teachers

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent writer

Lincolnview teachers now have a new contract in place after action taken on Monday.

The Board of Education formally approved a new three-year deal with members of the Lincolnview Local Education Association during Monday night’s monthly meeting. The contract, which begins July 1 and runs through June 30, 2024, includes annual raises of 2.5, 2.25, and 2.25 percent, plus a memorandum of understanding of 2.5 percent for a fourth year.

Lincolnview student Lakyn Bailey talks about her fundraising efforts for the United Way. Scott Truxell/Van Wert independent

Superintendent Jeff Snyder thanked the LLEA and described the negotiation process as a smooth one.

In other financial matters, Treasurer Troy Bowersock presented the updated five-year forecast, which could change depending on what action is taken by the state legislature.

“We know something is going to change with state funding, or we hope something is going to change with state funding, but it’s too early to factor that into our forecast,” Bowersock said. “They (the Ohio House) have approved the Fair School Funding Plan for the most part as presented. It moved on to the Senate and the Senate referred it to committee, and it is now in discussions so I anticipate that it’s going to go to a joint committee for them to sort out the budget process.”

“It will probably go down to the last hour of June 30 to get that process in effect,” Bowersock added.

The board heard from Lakyn Bailey, who just completed the eighth grade and was able to donate $500 to the United Way of Van Wert County by making and selling cupcake pops during last year’s quarantine.

“I’ve always wanted to help the community out and this was the perfect opportunity to do that,” Bailey said. “I started taking orders and got about 50 dozen orders and I decided out of my earnings I want to give back $500.”

Bailey added she’s still taking orders for graduation parties and birthdays.

During his report to the board, Junior High/High School Principal Brad Mendenhall praised students, teachers, and staff for a good school year and said the district only missed two days of school going into the Christmas break. He also noted that this year’s graduation rate was 100 percent.

Elementary Principal Nita Meyer echoed Mendenhall’s thoughts on the school year and said this year’s field day was a big success, especially the dunk tank. She estimated students threw about 3,900 balloons at the tank.

District resident Scott Eddy, who spoke at the March and April meetings about a club formed for gay students, asked the board for an update on three policy changes he proposed last month — requiring parental permission for all non-core student activities, prohibiting instruction on sexuality outside of sex education classes, and requiring students to use restrooms and locker rooms based on their biological gender, rather than transgender identification.

Board President Lori Snyder responded by saying the board would take the suggestions under consideration to determine if policy changes are necessary and she said there’s no current timetable on acting on the proposals.

The board also heard from 2019 Lincolnview High School graduate Hatti Bouillon, who voiced support for the district’s gay-straight alliance club and she said it’s important to make a safe space for all students.

In other business, Snyder informed the board that 2021-2022 preschool will continue at Thomas Edison Early Childhood Center, and he said the district’s alert system is changing. More information will be made available in the future.

Snyder also said the school system is phasing out the NOVA online learning program and noted he hopes the upcoming school year will be back to normal. He also expressed concern about House Bill 290, commonly called the Backpack Bill, which would provide vouchers for all students to attend the school of their choice.

Lincolnview’s summer food program will be available during the month of June, with distribution set for one day a week: Tuesday. A text will be sent to all district parents.

The 2021-2022 elementary and junior high/high school student handbooks were given approval by the board and a number of supplemental coaching contracts were approved, including Eric Fishpaw, baseball and assistant athletic director; Brett Hammons, boys’ golf and boys’ basketball; Matt Langdon, cross country and high school track; Kyle Williams, varsity girls’ basketball; Brenda Leeth, girls’ basketball assistant; Marcus Meyer, assistant baseball; Greg Byrum, co-boys track and junior high cross country; Baily Clement, boys’ seventh grade basketball and junior high track; Sandra Dowdy, junior high track; Emilee Grothouse, eighth grade girls’ basketball; and Rhonda Dannenfelser, seventh grade volleyball.

Other coaching contracts were approved for Steve Pardon, varsity wrestling; JaNahn Evans, varsity volleyball; Anson Moody, soccer; Neil Korte, bowling; Jay Korte, assistant bowling; Elijah Wortman and Doug Billingham, co-assistant soccer; Ben Cowan, girls’ cross country; Dylan Donnelly, girls’ track; Ben Cowan, co-boys track; Makenna Klausing, freshman volleyball; Tracy Keber, assistant volleyball; Jarred Sawyer, assistant wrestling; Nick Leeth, junior high baseball; Briana Geiger, girls’ junior varsity basketball; Kory Thatcher, boys’ eighth grade basketball and Andy Breese, boys’ junior varsity basketball.

The board accepted the resignations of elementary music teacher Jennifer Slusher, high school cheerleading coach Brooke Lehman, and seventh grade girls’ basketball coach Bri Fishpaw.

Board members approved summer camps for boys’ and girls basketball, volleyball, baseball, softball, and cross country.

The next meeting of the Lincolnview Local Board of Education will be at 6 p.m. Wednesday, June 23, in the Neubrecht Lecture Hall.