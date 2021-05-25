John Michael Myers

John Michael Myers went home to heaven Tuesday, May 25, 2021, leaving his residence in Van Wert County.

John. Michael Myers

He was born to Thomas and Ethel (Clark) Myers on February 3, 1937, in Union Township. He attended Union High School and then Convoy Union High School, where he was very active in basketball, baseball, and was president of his 1955 class. He married the former Delores Stuckey, his high school sweetheart, on June 30, 1957, and she survives. Together, they lived in his country farm home where he had lived since he was 10 years old.

After graduating he continued to play fast-pitch softball and was the first baseman for many teams, where he was known for hitting many home runs. As fast pitch was phased out, he continued playing slo-pitch ball. As he aged and his legs hurt, Delores would say it was due to all his ball playing over the years, but John would reply: “but it sure was lots of fun”.

John was very active in North Union Methodist Church,where he was a Sunday school teacher, lay leader, treasurer, and chairperson of the church building committee. He farmed for years and also worked for Emery Worldwide for 38 years. John also loved to support and watch his grandchildren’s ball games, dance recitals, cheerleading competitions, music programs, or anything they were involved. More recently, he was enjoying watching his great-grandchildren in all their activities.

John enjoyed many years of travel with his best friend and wife, Delores. Together, they had visited 48 states and more recently enjoyed taking many trips with Land Cruise.

John’s greatest pride is his three children, Mike (Annette) Myers of Van Wert, Suzanne (Bill) Wannemacher of Ottoville, and Janet (Alan) Hallfeldt of Convoy; eightgrandchildren, Todd (Melissa) Myers, Matt (Mandy) Myers, and Ryan (Katie) Myers, all of Hilliard, Tara (Evan) Peck, Adria (Zach) Petrick, and Eric (Kailey) Wannemacher, all of Ottoville, Jared (Kristen) Hallfeldt of Van Wert, and Kaitlin Hallfeldt (fiancé Mitchell Rickard) of Convoy; and 12 great-grandchildren Grady, Ava, Ella, Bodhi, Brant, Lila, and Charlie Myers, Meline and Nolan Peck, Nora and Wells Petrick, and Palmer Hallfeldt.

His family thanks everyone for the cards, concerns, and prayers during this time.

Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, May 29, at North Union Methodist Church, with Pastor David To officiating. Burial will follow in IOOF Cemetery in Convoy.

Visitation will be from 4-8 p.m. Friday, May 28, at Alspach-Gearhart Funeral Home & Crematory in Van Wert and one hour prior to services on Saturday at the church.

Preferred memorials: Convoy Edgewood Park or Ottoville Park, where children can still be active.

Condolences may be expressed at www.alspachgearhart.com.