1st UM sets Operation Back to School date

Independent staff and submitted information

First United Methodist Church in Van Wert, in partnership with many local businesses and churches, has set the date of Sunday, August 1, for its sixth annual Operation Back to School event. This free event provides backpacks, school supplies, and hygiene items to Van Wert County families in need.

Students in pre-school through eighth grade may pre-register online at www.vanwertfirst.net by following the “Operation Back to School” student registration link or stop by the church office to fill out a registration form. Pre-registration is highly encouraged and will close July 21.

Committee members with donated book bags and school supplies.

The 2021 Operation Back to School event will begin at 3 p.m. and end at 5 p.m. in Fountain Park, with games and food for the entire family. Families are asked to not arrive on site prior to 2:45 p.m. that day, as those involved in the event will be organizing the park and areas surrounding the park for the event. The high school event will be held at a later date.

Anyone wanting to volunteer at the event, to donate to help the project, or wanting more information, can call Teresa at the church at 419.238.0631, extension 307. People can also check out the church website at www.vanwertfirst.net and look through the ‘Operation Back to School’ and ‘eGiving’ links. Venmo has also been added to the church’s ability to accept donations using: @FirstUnited-Methodist. Those using the site may bypass the phone number when requested.