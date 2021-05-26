Lincolnview falls to state-ranked Bradford

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent sports editor

GREENVILLE — Lincolnview’s record-setting softball season came to an end on Wednesday as No. 4 Bradford defeated the Lancers 5-1 in the Division IV regional semifinals at Greenville.

It was Lincolnview’s first ever regional softball appearance. The Lancers finished the season 24-4 (school record 24 wins) and as Northwest Conference, sectional and district champions.

“This team accomplished so many team goals – conference, sectional and district champions,” Linconlview head coach Brad Doidge said. “Qualifying for the regional tournament was another team goal but we just came up a little short today.”

Bradford’s Skipp Miller was too much for Lincolnview. The Ohio University commit struck out 12, walked just one and allowed only two hits in seven innings. Kendall Bollenbacher and Addysen Stevens had Lincolnview’s two hits and Bollenbacher scored her team’s only run on an error in the sixth.

“While facing one of the best pitchers in Division IV we continued to battle all the way to the last out,” Doidge said. “The girls had a game plan but today Skipp Miller was just better.”

Abby Fike’s first inning RBI single gave the Railroaders a 1-0 lead then Bradford added two more runs in the second, including an RBI triple by Buzz Brewer. Miller scored on a passed ball in the third, then a solo home run by the senior standout in the fifth accounted for the final margin.

Taylor Post pitched the first three innings for Lincolnview and allowed four runs (three earned) on eight hits with one strikeout. Sydney Fackler went the next two innings and allowed a run on a hit with three strikeouts, then Winter Boroff pitched one inning of no-hit ball.

“Our pitching staff worked hard and the defense assisted with some outstanding plays,” Doidge said.

“As for the four seniors on our team, (Annie Mendenhall, Destiny Coil, Winter Boroff, Hanna Young), they showed awesome leadership and are quality young ladies,” the coach added. “They have left their stamp on the Lancer softball program and I am proud I had the opportunity to coach them. Their legacy is one to remember.”

Bradford (27-2) will face Mechanicsburg in the regional finals.