Local PERI chapter sets June meeting

Independent staff and submitted information

The Van Wert County PERI Chapter will meet at 10 a.m. Wednesday, June 9, at the Van Wert County Board of Elections.

One of the officers from the Van Wert Police Department will present the program. PERI members are urged to attend, bring a fellow retiree, and learn what’s going on around the community, as well as news from the Ohio Public Employees System.

Current state COVID-19 guidelines will be observed.