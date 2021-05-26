State legislators honor Cougar grid champs

Independent staff and submitted information

COLUMBUS — State Senator Rob McColley (R-Napoleon) and State Representative Craig S. Riedel (R-Defiance) honored the Van Wert High School football team at the Ohio Statehouse on Wednesday for winning the 2020 Division IV state championship.

“It was a special honor to have the Van Wert High School football team visit the Statehouse today,” Rep. Riedel said. “These athletes not only made the Van Wert community extremely proud last fall, but all of northwest Ohio shared in their pride. The players and coaches demonstrated hard work, sacrifice, and teamwork that resulted in a state championship that will never be forgotten.”

State Senator Rob McColley and other legislators pose with members of the State Champion Van Wert Cougar football team. photos provided

State Representative Craig Riedel and other legislators pose with members of the State Champion Van Wert Cougar football team.

Under the leadership of Coach Keith Recker and his assistants, the Cougars defeated Lake Catholic High School in the Division IV state championship with a 31-28 victory.

“It was great to recognize the Van Wert Cougars for their thrilling state championship victory,” Senator McColley said. “We have so many excellent young men and women in Northwest Ohio and the members of the Van Wert Cougar football team are certainly some of the best.”

McColley and Riedel presented resolutions on behalf of the Ohio House and Ohio Senate to the team.