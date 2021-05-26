Willshire couple honors military veterans

Independent staff and submitted information

WILLSHIRE — Willshire has a treasure that is only around for a few short days each year over the Memorial Day weekend.

Shown is a portion of the collection of military uniforms and memorabilia on display at Willshire Home Furnishings during the Memorial Day weekend. photo provided

Bill and Aleta Weiss own and operate Willshire Home Furnishings, but, for several days each year, their business closes so they can honor local veterans with a display of military memorabilia.

The project started when Aleta Weiss looked for a way to honor her father’s military service, and her passion for this project is evident by the care taken to prepare the many displays.

The exhibit of military uniforms, photographs, and artifacts is like no other and takes weeks to prepare. The exhibit includes displays of all divisions of the military and artifacts from as early as World War I.

The exhibit is available for viewing on May 29, 30, and 31, from 9 a.m.-6 p.m. each day.