Wilfred C. Davis, 90, of Van Wert, passed away Tuesday, May 25, 2021, at Van Wert Manor.

He was born November 23, 1930, in Van Wert, the son of Pryse E. and Georgia (Ashenfelter) Davis, who both preceded him in death. On May 6, 1951, Wilfred married the love of his life, the former Berneice Alice King, who also passed away following 65 years of marriage, on July 1, 2016.

Wilfred was a graduate of Ridge High School and a lifelong farmer. Throughout the years, he also worked for Ley Equipment, Kill Brothers, and finally Aeroquip Corporation, from which he retired after 29 years.

Wilfred was a former member of Bethel United Methodist Church and the Middle Point Fox Hunters Club. He had many hobbies, including farming the 144-year-old family farm. Wilfred enjoyed fishing and traveling to Minnesota for his annual fishing trip.

He also loved to hunt, especially fox. Wilfred traveled to all 50 states with family and friends and played cards weekly with his friends. He always looked forward to the annual Fourth of July family reunions.

He was a great supporter of Lincolnview and was a basketball season ticket holder for many years. He was also an avid Ohio State Buckeyes fan.

Those left to cherish his memory are his sons, Charles and Deb Davis of Ohio City, Roger and Tina Davis of Montello, Wisconsin, and Lester and Cindy Davis of Englewood, Florida; a brother, Don (Mary) Davis of Dayton; eight grandchildren, Melissa (Steve) Krindle, Stephanie (Jerry) Hare, Rose (Matt) Powell, Tracy (Keenan) Yelliot, Matthew Davis, Millie Davis, Kasey Davis, Taylor (Patrick) Snead; 10 great-grandchildren: Landon Krindle, Ryan Hare, Austin, Rynleigh, and Cooper Priest, Harvin Yelliot, Alexandra and Wyatt Powell, Latten Lugenbill, and Logan Franks; a great-great granddaughter, Annalynn Priest; one brother-in-law and five sisters-in-law, Sue Braun, Terry King, Dean (Kathy) King, Linda (Bob) Riley, Rita (Ken) Johansen, Marcile King as well as many nieces and nephews.

He was also preceded in death by two siblings, Jean Evans and Ray Davis; two brothers-in-law, Junior King and Leonard King; and two sisters-in-law, Joann and Shirley King.

Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, May 29, at Alspach-Gearhart Funeral Home & Crematory in Van Wert, with the Rev. Chris Farmer officiating. Burial will follow in Ridge Cemetery in rural Van Wert County.

Visitation is from noon to 2 p.m. Saturday at the funeral home.

Preferred memorial contributions in Wilfred`s memory may be sent to Lincolnview FFA.

Condolences may be expressed at www.alsapchgearhart.com.