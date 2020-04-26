Marsh youths enjoy Easter celebration

Again this year, Easter was an extra special holiday on the campus of The Marsh Foundation, thanks to generous donations. For the 10th year in a row, the Shirley Haight family sponsored an egg hunt, basket donations, and gifts.

Marsh youngsters enjoy their Easter goodies provided by the Shirley Haight family.

According to Megan Tuttle, residential director, this year looked a little different because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“The family delivered items in March and our staff saved them for Easter morning delivery to the kids,” Tuttle said. “We really missed having their family here this year but were so thankful for everything they provided.”

The Easter celebration has become an annual tradition on The Marsh campus that youth and staff both anxiously anticipate. Tuttle said that the donations meet several needs.

“First and foremost, they put a smile on our kids’ faces,” she said. In addition to the happiness they bring, the generous donation helps The Marsh’s existing resources to go even further.

Haight’s daughter, Cindy Henderson, and her family, went above and beyond again this year to make Easter even more special for youths currently residing at The Marsh Foundation. The family’s generosity and creativity are extremely thoughtful, even down to the smallest details. The donation included gift cards, candy, bags, and fun-filled eggs.

In the 1940s, Shirley Haight came to live at The Marsh. Now her daughters and grandson continue to give back to the campus at Easter time. Although Haight passed away in 1988, her family has made a tradition out of donating.

