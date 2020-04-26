ODOT District 1 lists county road projects

VW independent/submitted information

LIMA — The Ohio Department of Transportation’s District 1 announces the following highway projects in Van Wert County this week:

–Ohio 49, between Van Wert Paulding County Road/Township Road 12 and Elm Sugar Grove Church Road, is opening following a culvert replacement.

–Ohio 117, between the Mercer County line and the Allen County line, will be restricted through the work zone for pavement repairs. Work is being performed by the Van Wert County maintenance garage.

–Ohio 637, between U.S. 224 and the Paulding County line, will be restricted through the work zone for pavement repairs. Work is being performed by the Van Wert County maintenance garage.

–Ohio 697, between Ohio 116 and the city of Delphos, will close on May 4 for approximately five days for pavement repair. The work will be performed by the ODOT Van Wert County maintenance garage.

