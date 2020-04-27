County COVID-19 cases remain stable

VW independent/submitted information

As of Monday, the Van Wert County General Health District reports three confirmed cases of Covid-19, while two of the confirmed cases have recovered. There are currently no confirmed cases hospitalized.

Due to changes in reporting guidelines and more private laboratories testing individuals, in order to prevent inconsistencies, at this time the Health District is unable to report pending and negative tests.

As of 2 p.m. Monday, Ohio has reported 15,699 confirmed cases, 3,232 hospitalizations, and 712 deaths. The information can also be found at http://coronavirus.ohio.gov.

The Van Wert County General Health District is available if local businesses need guidance or have questions regarding reopening. Please contact the health department at 419.238.0808.

For questions about COVID-19, contact the Van Wert County General Health District at the above telephone number. For information on COVID-19, including ways people can prepare and help protect the health of themselves and others, go to www.coronavirus.ohio.gov or call 833.427.5634). Information and resources are also available from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention at www.coronavirus.gov.