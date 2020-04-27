Evan Jay Doner

Evan Jay Doner, 25, passed away suddenly Sunday morning, April 26, 2020, at his home.

Evan Jay Doner

He was born November 13, 1994, at Van Wert County Hospital, the son of Danny and Julie Doner of Van Wert, who both survive.

He was a 2013 Lincolnview High School graduate. He worked at Shell in Van Wert. He was a kind person who always saw the good in other people. He was a friend to everyone who met him. Evan had a faith in the Lord Jesus Christ and shared his faith with others. He will be sadly missed by his family.

In addition to his parents, he is survived by his brother, Drew (Ariel) Doner; a nephew, Jericho Doner; his paternal grandmother, Virginia Doner; and several aunts, uncles, and cousins.

He was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, Marion Moorman and Paul Moorman, and his paternal grandfather, Orin James Doner.

Because of national health concerns, Alspach-Gearhart Funeral Home & Crematory and Evan’s family will not be holding a viewing or funeral at this time. Burial will take place in Ridge Cemetery in rural Van Wert County.

Call 419.238.1112 or go to www.alspachgearhart.com to express condolences.