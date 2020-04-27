Primary 1st election without direct voting

While many of the ballots for Tuesday’s delayed primary election have already been mailed in, ballots can be delivered to the Van Wert County Board of Elections office from 6:30 a.m. until 7:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Voters have two options for delivering ballots. They can either leave the ballots in a drop box on the Jennings Road side of the building or enter the office on the Ervin Road side and place them on the counter inside.

Assistant Elections Director Brenda Weaver said elections staff members will check the drop box regularly, and will begin tabulating all ballots when the polls close at 7:30 Tuesday evening, unless voting problems in a county or counties would force Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose to keep the polls open longer.

Problems could possibly arise, especially since this is the first state election held by mail without direct voting at a polling place.

Weaver said election results would be placed on the Board of Elections website as soon as they are compiled, barring any delays in closing polling sites.