United Way set to distribute snack bags

VW independent/submitted information

The United Way will be handing out “Grab & Go” snack bags again this Friday, May 1, from 3:30-5 p.m. Bags will be distributed again from all six locations, including Van Wert (S.F. Goedde Building on Jefferson Street), Willshire, Wren, Ohio City, Convoy, and Middle Point (Amvets Post on Adams Street). For anyone in need, this will be the United Way’s final Grab & Go snack bag distribution day.

Those who would like to volunteer should access the United Way of Van Wert Facebook page and complete the Google form attached to the post. Volunteers are needed Thursday, April 30, from 1-3 and 3-5 p.m., and also on Friday, May 1, from 2:30-5 p.m., to help with packing, making deliveries, and distributing food bags. United Way is following all CDC requirements by screening each volunteer, having them fill out a questionnaire, and also taking a temperature reading.

Shifts will have groups of 10 volunteers and will follow the distancing requirements of keeping 6 feet apart. The United Way prefers volunteers be at least 18 years old and asks that all volunteers wear a face mask.

After signing up for a shift, the United Way will contact volunteers via email the day before each shift to confirm and let volunteers know where to report.

Anyone experiencing signs of illness should not volunteer at this time. For more information and updates, go to the United Way Facebook page, call the United Way office at 419.238.6689, or email administration@uwvwco.org.