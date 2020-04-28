Natalie J. (Morgan) Wilkin

Natalie J. (Morgan) Wilkin, 93, of Van Wert, passed away at 5:30 p.m. Sunday, April 26, 2020, at Vancrest Heath Care Center in Van Wert.

She was born November 1, 1926, in Gomer, the daughter of Thomas Morgan and Elizabeth (Huffer) Morgan, who both preceded her in death. On August 4, 1946, she married Dr. Harold E. Wilkin, who passed away April 30, 2007. Together, they shared 61 years of memories.

Natalie was a graduate of Spencerville High School, a homemaker, a member of Twig IV and First Presbyterian Church in Van Wert. She enjoyed golfing, gardening, playing bridge, and traveling. Most importantly, Natalie cherished her family and being their “glue” which held everything together.

Surviving are her children, Dr. Tom (Leslie) Wilkin of Van Wert and Beth (Gary) Medford of Brighton, Michigan; six grandchildren, Heather (Wilkin) Toole of Alaska, Megan (Wilkin) Torralba of Florida, Cassandra (Wilkin) Bullock of Texas, Thomas R. Wilkin of Virginia, Holly (Medford) Bastianelli of Michigan, and Steven Medford of Michigan; and 10 great-grandchildren.

The Wilkin family would like to extend their gratitude to the staff of Vancrest for the wonderful and comforting care Natalie received.

Because of national health concerns, Alspach-Gearhart Funeral Home & Crematory and the Wilkin family are following directives outlined by Ohio Governor Mike DeWine and the Ohio Department of Health. While family and friends are invited to attend Natalie’s graveside service at 1 p.m. Saturday, May 2, in Venedocia Cemetery, anyone attending the service is asked to maintain social distancing. A live webcast and video recording of Natalie’s service will be viewable after 1 p.m. Saturday, May 2, at www.alspachgearhart.com/obituary/natalie-wilkin.

Condolences may be expressed by calling 419.238.1112 or at www.alspachgearhart.com.