‘VW Strong’ t-shirts ready for pick-up

Everyone who has ordered shirts to help support the Van Wert Area Chamber of Commerce’s community food programs for local kids may pick them up this Friday, May 1, between the hours of 3:30-6:30 p.m. at the Chamber office, 118 N Washington St. in Van Wert.

All shirts that have been ordered up to noon on Friday, April 24, will be available for pick up this upcoming Friday. Those ordering shirts should make sure to pick up and pay for the shirts that have been ordered so that the Chamber may continue to offer them in support of local food programs.

Those interested in ordering a shirt can call the Chamber at 419.238.4390 or email chamber@vanwertchamber.com. T-shirts are $15 each, with all proceeds going to Van Wert City Schools and United Way of Van Wert County.