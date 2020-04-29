Marsh youths send hearts to VW Health

VW independent/submitted information

The boys residing at Marsh Hall on The Marsh Foundation campus are more than aware of the current global pandemic and its effects on the community around them. As a thank you, they decided to color hearts and send them, along with a thank you note, to Van Wert Health.

The note began by saying, “Thank you for all the work you do for our community. We are all glad to have you guys as our caregivers and we could not get through this pandemic without you.”

Pictured is Ellen Rager, director of patient and community relations at Van Wert Health, accepting the donation of hearts from The Marsh Foundation youths.

Megan Tuttle, residential director at The Marsh, was impressed by the boys’ initiative. “Empathy is one of the skills that we work on here at The Marsh. It was exciting to see the boys put that into practice in a relevant and kind way,” she said.

Each youth at Marsh Hall cut out and colored unique hearts to be displayed all over the hospital with the goal of bringing hope to the essential staff of the hospital. The note finished with, “We have made you these hearts. We hand colored each one and they are all special. Once again, thank you for all you do for our community.”