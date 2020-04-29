No changes in volleyball, soccer

Van Wert independent sports

Van Wert’s volleyball team will remain in Division II, while Crestview and Lincolnview will again compete in Division IV this fall, according to divisional assignments recently released by the Ohio High School Athletic Association.

In addition, Van Wert’s boys and girls soccer teams will once again compete in Division II. Crestview’s girls soccer team will remain in Division III, as will Lincolnview’s boys soccer team.