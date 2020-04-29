State delivers PPEs, sets mask guidelines

VW independent/submitted information

COLUMBUS — Ohio Governor Mike DeWine, Lt. Governor Jon Husted, and Dr. Amy Acton, MD, MPH, on Thursday provided the following updates on Ohio’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

PPE delivery

Governor DeWine also announced that the state of Ohio has shipped 4.1 million pieces of personal protective equipment (PPE) to local emergency management agencies (EMA) across Ohio.

Mike DeWine

Although this is not the first shipment of PPE, this is the largest one-time distribution of PPE from the state of Ohio to the local EMAs in Ohio history.

“When this crisis began, I told you that we were going to do everything we could to ensure that those on the front line of this crisis have the personal protective equipment they need,” said Governor DeWine. “The PPE will be distributed locally by county EMAs to nursing homes, jails, congregate living facilities, hospitals, and first responders.”

The shipment includes:

500,000 N95 masks

850,000 face shields

750,000 surgical-type masks

2 million non-medical gloves

The PPE was secured through the work of the Ohio Department of Administrative Services, JobsOhio, Ohio Department of Health, and Ohio Emergency Management Agency.

Employee face covering exceptions

Lt. Governor Husted reemphasized that face coverings are required for employers and employees while on the job. Exceptions for employers and employees include when:

An employee in a particular position is prohibited by a law or regulation from wearing a face covering while on the job

Wearing a face covering on the job is against documented industry best practices

Wearing a face covering is not advisable for health purposes

If wearing a face covering is a violation of a company’s safety policies

An employee is sitting alone in an enclosed workspace

There is a practical reason a face covering cannot be worn by an employee

If any of these exceptions apply to a business or employee, written justification must be provided upon request.

“Wearing a mask is something we do out of mutual respect for one another,” said Lt. Governor Husted. “At work, you wear a mask because you want to protect your fellow employees and because you want to protect your customers. And when you are a customer, though it isn’t required, you should still wear a mask because it will help protect those around you.”

Criminal justice grants

Governor DeWine announced that nearly $16 million in grant funding is now available for local law enforcement agencies, probation and parole offices, local courts, victim service providers, and adult, juvenile, and community corrections agencies.

This funding was awarded to the Ohio Office of Criminal Justice Services (OCJS), a division of the Ohio Department of Public Safety, as part of the CARES Act and will support agencies in:

Taking measures to help prevent the spread of COVID-19 such as purchasing cleaning supplies and personal protective equipment

Taking measures to prepare for COVID-19 such as supporting proper planning, staffing, and communications to ensure effective operations and maintain the safety of criminal justice employees, citizens, and correctional populations

Taking measures to respond to the spread of COVID-19 such as medical visits, hospitalizations, purchasing medical supplies, and securing alternative housing

OCJS will accept applications on a continual basis while funding is available, and there is no cap. For more information, please visit www.ocjs.ohio.gov.

Class of 2020 graduation

Governor DeWine reminded Ohio educators that they must ensure social distancing during any and all graduation ceremonies.

The Ohio Department of Education and Ohio Department of Health today issued the following suggestions for local schools and health departments:

Virtual graduation ceremonies (preferred)

Drive-in ceremonies where students drive to a designated location at a designated time to get their diplomas

Outdoor ceremonies with 10 people or less who are socially distanced

Additional guidance can be found on the Ohio Department of Education’s website.

“Ohio has 612 school districts. Each school district must work with their local health department to make sure that their plan is in accordance with public health guidelines to deal with the pandemic,” said Governor DeWine. “I understand how hard it is for the Class of 2020. This is not how any of us envisioned your graduation, but I am confident that our schools will be resourceful and creative in how they can honor you.”

Governor DeWine also stressed that any graduation parties cannot exceed 10 people in one space.

Current Ohio data

There are 17,303 confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 in Ohio and 937 confirmed and probable COVID-19 deaths. A total of 3,421 people have been hospitalized, including 1,014 admissions to intensive care units. In-depth data can be accessed by visiting coronavirus.ohio.gov.

For more information on Ohio’s response to COVID-19, visit coronavirus.ohio.gov or call 833.427.5634.