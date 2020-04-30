FCCLA chapter at VWHS awarded $2,500

VW independent/submitted information

Van Wert High School FCCLA (Family, Career and Community Leaders of America) students were recently awarded $2,500 after being hand-selected by the national FCCLA for their outstanding achievement in the FACTS (Families Acting for Traffic Safety) program.

In February, the VWHS FCCLA chapter received a $1,000 grant to fund its bus safety project after it was submitted to the national FCCLA program. With this money, students were able to purchase three large banners, 25 yard signs and 1,000 car stickers to promote their message “Red Lights Flashing — No Passing”. Senior Madison Krick and junior Megan Vogt took the lead on the project, with junior Allie Etter designing the artwork.

Members of the VWHS FCCLA chapter and advisor pose with their bus safety slogan. VWCS photo

Fifty Ohio FCCLA chapters were awarded a $1,000 grant, with four of those also receiving an additional $2,500. Along with Van Wert High School, the other $2,500 winners included Black River High School, Anthony Wayne Junior High School/Penta Career Center, and Fairfield Union High School.

Krick and Vogt took their bus safety project to the regional FCCLA competition on February 29, where they received a silver rating along with all other VWHS groups who competed. Four of the VWHS projects that competed at regionals qualified to compete at the state level:

National Programs in Action (Bus Safety) — Madison Krick and Megan Vogt

Nutrition and Wellness — Katie Hauter and Klare Sidle

Leadership — Dru Johnson

Recycle and Repurpose — Hallie Wise

Due to the recently implemented social distancing regulations, the in-person state competition was cancelled and will be converted to a virtual conference. At this time, the state competition has yet to be rescheduled.

Lynda Ragan, VWHS Family and Consumer Science teacher, explained that students and bus drivers were in the process of distributing yard signs and car stickers when the social distancing regulations took effect. The plan is to continue distribution prior to the start of the 2020-2021 school year in the hopes of raising bus safety awareness.