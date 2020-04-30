Health Dept. has county COVID-19 update

VW independent/submitted information

On Thursday, the Van Wert County General Health District, reports three confirmed cases of COVID-19. All three of the confirmed cases have recovered.

There are currently no confirmed cases hospitalized. Due to changes in reporting guidelines and more private laboratories testing individuals, in order to prevent inconsistencies, at this time we are unable to report pending and negative tests.

On Thursday, Ohio reports 17,285 confirmed cases of Covid-19, 3,533 hospitalizations, and 898 confirmed deaths. This information is updated daily at 2 p.m. and can be found at http://coronavirus.ohio.gov.

The Van Wert County General Health District is providing guidance for reopening businesses on our Facebook page and via email when possible. The guidance can also be found on our website at www.vanwertcountyhealth.org. Contact the health department for questions, concerns, or a need for further guidance regarding reopening businesses. For business specific questions, call 419.238.0808, extension 105, or email bmenchhofer@vanwertcountyhealth.org.

The health department would like to remind those businesses that have closed completely to flush all hot and cold water through all points of use (e.g., showers, sink faucets) to ensure the safety of the water system. Contact the health department for more information or if you have questions.

The health department has remained open to the public through the pandemic with limited access and immunization appointments. We will continue to provide our services to the public while doing our best to protect the health and safety of our staff and the public.

If you have questions about COVID-19, contact the Van Wert County General Health District at 419.238.0808. For information on COVID-19 including ways you can prepare and help protect the health of yourself and others, go to www.coronavirus.ohio.gov or call 833.427.5634. Information and resources are also available from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention at www.coronavirus.gov.