VW Health seeks photos for new hospital

VW independent/submitted information

Van Wert Health announces an open call for photos to be considered for decorating the newest areas of Van Wert Health’s hospital addition, which is currently under construction. The open call is for anyone in the northwest Ohio and northeast Indiana region, professional or amateur, with no age restrictions.

When patients, family members, and visitors enter through the hospital’s doors, staff members want them to feel welcomed in the new space, and the community’s special photos will be an integral part of that.

Photograph submissions may be of any subject, including but not limited to the landscape of our county, photos of special milestones in your life, or of the people who have shaped who you are today. Photos may be new or old (as long as they meet the requirements outlined below).

We are building the new Surgery and Inpatient Expansion Project at Van Wert Health for you, the community, and we want your photos to be one more way for you to be part of the region’s newest, state-of-the-art facility.

Photograph Entry Rules

Entries may be submitted between May 1-August 2.

All photos must be submitted as high resolution digital images (300-600 dpi).

Photos may be black and white or color, new or vintage.

Include the location where the photograph was taken with the submittal.

Photographs that include people will ultimately need to have a signed photo release if the photo is chosen. The hospital will contact the person submitting the photo to complete the release form upon final selection of photos.

There is no limit to the number of photographs an individual may submit. There is no fee associated with entering this open call.

How to Submit Photos U

pload photos to http://vwh.wetransfer.com using the email info@vanwerthealth.org. Include the following information in the message: name, phone number, and location the photo was taken.

Additional Information