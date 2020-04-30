YMCA-Hickory Sticks offering free foot, disc golf events

Disc Golf is just one of the fun activities the YMCA of Van Wert County is bringing to Hickory Sticks Golf Club in May. photo provided

VW independent/submitted information

In an effort to provide additional outdoor exercise activities to the local community during this challenging time, for the month of May the YMCA and Hickory Sticks Golf Club will be offering free foot golf and disc golf to the Van Wert community at Hickory Sticks Golf Club

Both avid disc and foot golfers, as well as newcomers, are welcome. Play on the nine-hole course will be free to the Van Wert community. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, participants will need to bring their own Frisbee and soccer balls. Hickory Sticks Golf Club, which is under ownership of the YMCA of Van Wert County, created a disc golf and foot golf course after noticing that there was a void in the community for youth- and family-specific activities.

“The YMCA and Hickory Sticks Golf Course wanted to create a unique exercise and fun fitness opportunity for youth and families in the Van Wert community.” said YMCA of Van Wert County CEO Hugh Kocab.

According to the Professional Disc Golf Association, disc golf is played similarly to traditional golf, but instead of a ball and clubs, players use flying discs or Frisbees. The hole is an elevated metal basket with chains.

Foot Golf is a combination of the popular sport of soccer and golf. To play Foot Golf, athletes use soccer balls on a traditional golf course with 21-inch diameter cups. The rules largely correspond to the rules of golf.

The course was developed on the former “Mounds” course at Hickory Sticks. This area of the property is youth and family centered.

“Being owned by the YMCA, it’s important to fulfill our mission of encouraging a healthy mind, spirit, and body,” said Hickory Sticks Director of Golf Operations Darcy Crummey. “We are happy to be able to provide these youth-specific opportunities to the community, especially during this time.”

Those wanting to participate need to follow all established social distancing orders by Governor Mike DeWine while at the course.