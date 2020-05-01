Friday Flashback: 2016 C’view Knights

Note: This week’s Friday Flashback takes us back to the November 12, 2016 Division VII, Region 26 football playoff game between Crestview and Arlington. The Knights were able churn out the school’s first ever regional semifinal win at Spartan Stadium in Lima. Below is the story as it appeared the on the VW independent Sports page.

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent sports

LIMA — Most football coaches say to be successful, a team must run the football and play good defense. That’s exactly what Crestview did during Saturday’s regional semifinal game in Lima.

The Knights (9-3) used a multi-pronged rushing attack and big defensive plays to defeat the Arlington Red Devils 28-7.

Crestview quarterback Drew Kline (10) finds running room against Arlington in Saturday’s Division VII playoff game at Lima. Bob Barnes/Van Wert independent

The victory means Crestview will return to Spartan Stadium Saturday, and will face top-seeded McComb in the Division VII Region 26 championship game, with the winner advancing to the state semifinals. It’s the first time in school history the Knights (9-3) will compete for a football regional title.

“I’m very excited for our kids, and I’m very happy for them,” Crestview head coach Jared Owens said.

As a team, Crestview ran for 412 yards and four touchdowns. Quarterback Drew Kline accounted for three of those scores, and 164 yards on 15 carries. Luke Gerardot accounted for the other touchdown, and finished with 147 yards on 15 carries. Trevor Gibson had 52 yards on just seven carries, and Payton Knittle had 12 carries and 49 yards.

Through the air, Kline was 5 of 10 for 64 yards and one interception.

Defensively, the Knights held Arlington (8-4) to 224 yards, including just 19 on the ground. Under constant pressure, quarterback Matt Crawford finished 11-of-28 for 205 yards and two interceptions.

The game was tied 7-7 after one quarter. After forcing Arlington into a three-and-out to open the game, the Knights used just three plays to find the end zone. Quarterback Drew Kline scored on a 36-yard keeper, and Dylan Hicks booted the first of four extra points to make it 7-0.

The two teams traded punts, then Crestview’s Derick Dealey halted an Arlington drive with the first of his two interceptions on the night.

Payton Knittle carries the ball against Arlington. Bob Barnes photo

The Red Devils returned the favor, as Crawford picked off Kline and raced 45 yards to the end zone to end the first quarter.

Crestview responded one play later, when Gerardot took a handoff and sprinted 87 yards to make it 14-7, a score that stood until the third quarter.

The Knights opened the second half by marching 80 yards in nine plays. Kline capped off the drive with a 53-yard touchdown run to extend the Crestview lead to 21-7.

The two teams traded fumbles later in the quarter, but the Knights were able to seal the game early in the fourth quarter. Kline scored from five yards out, then Dealey intercepted Crawford for the second time.

“He (Dealey) has broken the same thumb twice this year, and continues to play with a cast on his hand,” Owens said. “He hasn’t missed a practice, even when he was getting a pin put in.”

“I’d take 100 of him,” Owens added.

Crestview and McComb will meet in the playoffs for the second consecutive year. Last year, the Panthers edged the Knights 27-26.

“We know they are a physical, big, and well-coached football team,” Owens said. “We’re going to have to have really good execution to play well in that game.”

Scoring summary

First quarter

CHS – Drew Kline 36 yard run (Dylan Hicks kick)

AHS – Matt Crawford 45 yard interception return (kick good)

Second quarter

CHS – Luke Gerardot – 87 yard run (Dylan Hicks kick)

Third quarter

CHS – Drew Kline 53 yard run (Dylan Hicks kick)

Fourth quarter

CHS – Drew Kline 5 yard run (Dylan Hicks kick)