Gov. names advisory groups; 1,000+ dead

COLUMBUS — Ohio Governor Mike DeWine, Lt. Governor Jon Husted, and Dr. Amy Acton, MD, MPH, provided the following updates Friday on Ohio’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Advisory groups on restaurants and personal services

Governor DeWine announced Friday the members of two separate advisory groups for recommendations and best practices when reopening dine-in restaurants and personal service locations throughout the state.

Members of the two advisory groups were identified by relevant business association, along with Ohio Speaker of the House Larry Householder, Senate President Larry Obhof, House Minority Leader Emilia Sykes, and Senate Minority Leader Kenny Yuko.

The restaurant advisory group will develop and recommend best practices for reopening dine-in restaurants throughout the state and balance the need to protect the health of employees and customers. A listing of individuals serving on the restaurants advisory group can be found here.

The personal services advisory group will also develop and recommend best practices for reopening hair salons, day spas, nail salons, barber shops, massage therapy locations, and tanning facilities throughout the state. A list of individuals serving on the personal services advisory group can be found here.

Current Ohio data

There are 18,743 confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 in Ohio and 1,002 confirmed and probable COVID-19 deaths. A total of 3,634 people have been hospitalized, including 1,056 admissions to intensive care units. In-depth data can be accessed by visiting coronavirus.ohio.gov.

For more information on Ohio’s response to COVID-19, visit coronavirus.ohio.gov or call 833.427.5634.