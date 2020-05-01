Riedel unhappy with ODH order extension

VW independent/submitted information

State Representative Craig Riedel (R-82nd) went on record Friday as opposing Governor Mike DeWine’s administation’s extension of the Stay at Home order until the end of May.

“I, like a lot of you, am extremely disappointed, saddened, and frustrated with what seems like a complete lack of trust in Ohioans through the new Stay Safe order,” Riedel noted. “For six weeks most of Ohio citizens have done what the Governor has asked by maintaining proper social distancing and hygiene. We have shown general good will and respect towards our friends and neighbors, but this extension of the Stay Safe order goes beyond reason.

“We know at this time how to behave around this virus. We have learned who is most susceptible to contract the disease and we know now who needs the most protection,” Riedel added. “Extending the Stay Safe order until May 29th feels like an affront to our intelligence at this point.

“Governor DeWine … initially the goal was to flatten the curve and that is exactly what we have done,” Riedel said. ”Stop moving the goal posts on us! You need to understand and believe that we can do this! It’s time to trust Ohioans with their future again and that time is now!”