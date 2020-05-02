Leland Smith donation

Van Wert Council on Aging is grateful to Leland Smith Insurance for the company’s generosity to the transportation program at the senior center. Without these vital transportation services, many of Van Wert County’s senior citizens would no longer be able to live independently in their own homes. The Council on Aging has been serving senior citizens of this community for 45 years. Many seniors require trips to medical facilities outside the county, so the Council routinely make trips to Fort Wayne, Defiance, Celina, and Lima. It is not uncommon for clients to schedule trips three to four months in advance. Typically, the Council on Agency will make hundreds of different trips for area seniors. For more information about transportation services at the Council on Aging, or other services offered, call 419.238.5011. Here, Council on Aging Administrative Assistant Samantha Turnwald (left) accepts a check from Shannon Greve of Leland Smith Insurance. Council on Aging photo