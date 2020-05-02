ODOT lists VW County highway projects

VW independent/submitted information

LIMA — The following construction projects are anticipated to affect highways in Van Wert County next week, according to the Ohio Department of Transportation’s District 1. All outlined work is weather permitting.

Ohio 697, between Ohio 116 and the city of Delphos, will close May 4 for approximately five days for pavement repair. The work will be performed by the ODOT Van Wert County maintenance garage.

New impact