VW Health announces scholarship winners

VW independent/submitted information

Van Wert Health announced winners of the 2020 Medical and Health Care Scholarship, an award for high school seniors pursuing continuing education within health care professions.

Delaney Eyanson

The field was extremely competitive this year, with applications from over 100 high-achieving students. The selected candidates are a group of ambitious and talented students who have demonstrated exceptional leadership skills, academic excellence, and a commitment to helping shape the future of health care.

“Each year, I am amazed by the accomplishments of our area students. The Van Wert Health scholarship program is an investment in our community — an investment in a healthier future,” said Van Wert Health President/CEO Jim Pope. “The program is part of a larger effort to address the nationwide shortage of healthcare workers. It really is a no-brainer for us to invest in this amazing group of scholars who wish to enter health care careers.”

The 2020 recipients, who will each receive a $1,000 scholarship that may be renewed for a total of four years, are: