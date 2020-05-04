L’view honored with state auditor’s award

VW independent/submitted information

COLUMBUS — Auditor of State Keith Faber announced that a number of entities have received the Auditor of State Award for their clean audit reports. One of those so honored — and the only one in Van Wert County — was Lincolnview Local School District.

The Auditor’s office presents the Auditor of State Award to local governments and school districts upon the completion of a financial audit. Entities that receive the award meet the following criteria of a “clean” audit report:

The entity must file financial reports with the Auditor of State’s office by the statutory due date, without extension, via the Hinkle System, and in accordance with GAAP (Generally Accepted Accounting Principles).

The audit report does not contain any findings for recovery, material citations, material weakness, significant deficiencies, Uniform Guidance (Single Audit) findings or questioned costs.

The entity’s management letter contains no comment related to:

Ethics referrals

Questioned costs less than the threshold per the Uniform Guidance

Lack of timely annual financial report submission

Bank reconciliation issues

Failure to obtain a timely single audit in accordance with Uniform Guidance

Findings for recovery less than $500

Public meetings or public records issues

The entity has no other financial or other concerns

The Auditor of State’s office, one of five independently elected statewide offices in Ohio, is responsible for auditing more than 6,000 state and local government agencies. Under the direction of Auditor Keith Faber, the office also provides financial services to local governments, investigates and prevents fraud in public agencies, and promotes transparency in government.