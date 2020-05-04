Monday Mailbag: May 4, 2020 edition

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent sports editor

This week’s Monday Mailbag includes questions about the possibility of expanded high school football playoffs, the rumored fall/spring sports swap, fans at games, Van Wert football and the Friday Flashback.

Q: If the high school football season is shortened this year, any chance the playoffs will be expanded to allow more teams to play more games? Name withheld upon request

A: It wouldn’t surprise me if that discussion has been or will be held by the Ohio High School Athletic Association.

However, while it’s a possible, I personally doubt it would happen, simply because it would push the season into mid-to-late December, depending on how many teams qualified under an expanded format.

I have to believe the OHSAA wants to keep things on as normal a schedule as possible, i.e. fall sports and winter sports, so expanding the playoffs and having them run even a week or two longer probably won’t happen.

Q: I read your story about no spring football in 2021. However, I keep hearing that it’s still under serious consideration. What gives? Name withheld upon request

A: Unfortunately, the rumor probably isn’t going away anytime soon.

A major media outlet in Cleveland ran a piece on it a few days ago and didn’t exactly dispel the rumor.

My information came straight from the horse’s mouth – the Ohio High School Athletic Association and Director of Communications Tim Stried, who I’ve known for many years. I trust the information that Tim gives me.

Now, is it possible there could a change of heart at some point? I suppose it’s possible, but highly improbable.

When you think about it – basically swapping fall and spring sports for one academic year – it creates more questions and problems than it solves.

Q: If fall sports are played but no fans are allowed it, would that include everyone? Would families be allowed in? Name withheld upon request

A: It’s probably too early to say what the guidelines might be, but I’d like to think family members or at least parents would be able to see their children play.

I think another possibility is a cap or limit on how many fans would be able to attend, but obviously, all of this is going to depend on the circumstances as we get closer to the fall sports season.

Q: I know it’s early, but assuming high school football is played this year, how do you see the Van Wert Cougars doing? Name withheld upon request

A: Like many other teams, the Cougars will have some holes to fill on both sides of the ball, but I think the team has enough returning starters and letter winners to enjoy a good season.

Obviously, the kids not being able to lift, etc. isn’t helping, but all teams are affected by the current shutdown.

Here’s hoping for a full, fun and exciting season.

Q: When are you going to have Van Wert in your Friday Flashback feature? Also, how far back will you go? Name withheld upon request

A: Our next Friday Flashback will be about the Van Wert Cougars. As far as how far back will we go, I’ll say this – it won’t be restricted to a particular decade or time period.

If you have a particular game or team (any sport) that you’d like to see featured in the Friday Flashback, drop me an email and let me know.

If you have a question or comment for the next Monday Mailbag, simply email it to sports@thevwindependent.com.