Paul M. Richey peacefully passed away in the presence of family and his two beloved canine companions on Friday, May 1, 2020, in Ohio City.

Born on October 9, 1942, in Ossian, Indiana, he was the first child of Mildred and Earl Richey.

Growing up in Ossian, he developed a lifelong passion for the outdoors, hunting, and fishing. In 1952, the family moved to Columbia City, Indiana, where he continued his education and graduated from Columbia City High School in 1960.



Following school, he joined the United States Army and was stationed at Fort Carson in Colorado. There began his love for the wide spaces of the American West. Traveling the open roads as a truck driver gave him an appreciation of the entire landscape of the USA and Canada. Eventually, he returned to the

Midwest and was employed by the Ohio Department of Transportation (ODOT) until his retirement.

He’ll be remembered as a collector of firearms, an advocate of the Second Amendment, a teller of stories, a lover of all things Celtic, a man of varied talents and skills, and a generous helper of many in the Van Wert area.

Paul was predeceased by his parents and his brother, Daniel Richey.

He is survived by his children, Kevin Richey (South Whitley, Indiana), Donielle Lefever (Fort Wayne, Indiana), Jason (Amanda) Richey (Ohio City), and Heather (Ken Mosher) Essinger (Findlay); 10 grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren. Also surviving are three siblings, Cheryl Noyer (Fort Wayne), Dr. Donald (Susan) Richey (Columbia City), and Joy (Michael Gayle) Richey (Columbia City); and many nieces, nephews, and cousins.

According to his wishes, there will be no service or calling hours. The family will gather at a later, safer time for the opportunity to share memories and fellowship.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Paul`s memory may be sent to the NRA or St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

