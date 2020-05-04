Paulding bicentennial group seeks photos

VW independent/submitted information

PAULDING — Photos are needed for Paulding County, Ohio: A Pictorial History Volume III, which is planned for publication by the John Paulding Historical Society later this fall.

Disaster photos, such as this photo of the 1950 Antwerp Furniture factory fire, are one need of the Paulding Bicentennial Committee. photo provided

The book committee is asking for images — including photographs, snapshots, slides, drawings, maps, paintings and printed memorabilia — covering circa 1820 to 2020 from the public to help make this project a success.

With so many people currently staying home, it’s a perfect time to dig out your old photo albums and storage boxes and search for images that contribute to a comprehensive history of the county and the stories of its residents to commemorate the county’s 200th birthday.

Subject areas needed include:

Disasters — Floods, tornadoes, train wrecks, fires, blizzards, storms, droughts, derecho and other calamities.

Organizations and clubs — Social clubs, 4-H, Scouts, youth ball teams, fraternal, volunteer, professional, veteran, community bands, Grange, alumni, etc.

Other categories include agriculture, farming, businesses, churches, events and activities, military and veterans, families, schools, and transportation. Images are needed from every area of the county and every decade up to the present time.

The book committee is looking for photos of several subjects, and is seeking any of the following: vanished towns (ghost towns), canals, Reservoir War, railroads, pre-1900 courthouse photos, covered bridges, building and store interiors, early industries, Paulding County Fair, and people at work.

Images may be color or black-and-white. People may scan their photos and email them as an attachment to Kim Sutton at dkmax@windstream.net, Bob Iler at ethanm@twc.com, or Melinda Krick at tmekrick@yahoo.com. For details and guidelines about scanning ads, visit facebook.com/jphsmuseum or facebook.com/PauldingCounty200.