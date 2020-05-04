Ralph A. Vaske Sr.

Ralph A. Vaske Sr., 88, passed away Saturday afternoon at his home in Ohio City.

He was born August 27, 1931, near Landeck, the son of Joseph J. and Clara A. (Arnold) Vaske, who both preceded him in death. On November 26, 1952, he married the former Mary Ann King, who died September 22, 2018. He was also preceded in death by 10 brothers and sisters.

Survivors include his four children, Ralph Vaske Jr. of Ohio City, J. Steve (Judy) Vaske of Ohio City, Jo-Lyn (Gary) Krugh of Ohio City, and Jean (Mike) Eickholt of Ottoville; 15 grandchildren, Shay (Devin) Sheets, Darcy Vaske, Wesley (Ann) Vaske, Mike (Arin) Krugh, Katie (Sean) Carey, Carrie (Dan) Yozwiak, Curtis Krugh, Todd Krugh, John Vaske, Alysia Vaske, Jay (Kelly) Vaske, Rachel (Tim) Meyers, Heidi (Kyle) Miller, Elizabeth (Ben) Beaubien, and Brenden (Kristy) Rehm; and 24 great-grandchildren:

Ralph was a 1949 graduate of Van Wert High School and a member of St. Mary of the Assumption Catholic Church in Van Wert. He retired from Ford Motor Company in Lima and was also a carpenter. He and Mary Ann spent many happy hours fishing over the years.

A private mass for the family will be scheduled at a later date.

Preferred memorials: Community Health Professionals-Hospice.

Condolences may be expressed at cowanfuneralhome.com on the Tribute Wall.