2020 ACME, Legion baseball called off

Van Wert independent sports

Two area summer baseball leagues have become the latest casualty of the coronavirus, or COVID-19.

ACME Baseball officials issued a statement on Monday confirming the cancellation of the upcoming season.

“After much consideration and discussion, and in response to the current situation regarding COVID-19, the ACME Baseball Congress Board of Directors has decided to cancel the ACME Baseball season for the summer of 2020,” the statement said. “This decision was not casually made and follows our earlier efforts at extending the season and making allowances to permit more youth to play.”

“However, with the most recent updates and restrictions from Ohio’s Governor and the Ohio Department of Health, especially those resulting in extended high school facilities/field closures as well as continuing social distancing measures, our organization believes it not practical for us to operate in good faith and purpose for the overall well being of the student athletes we seek to serve.”

“It is with regret we do this but with high hopes for a return to normalcy for the summer of 2021,” the statement also said.

Along with ACME’s cancellation, American Legion Post 178 coach Chad Ehrnsberger confirmed that the Ohio Legion Baseball season has been called off as well.

That decision was made official on Monday.

Last month, the American Legion canceled all its regional tournaments across the country, as well as the American Legion World Series, which was scheduled to be played in North Carolina in August.

Even so, the Ohio American Legion regular season was on track to be played two weeks later than usual, and the state tournament was still scheduled to be played July 29-Aug. 1.