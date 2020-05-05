Peony Festival Board cancels 2020 edition

VW independent/submitted information

In the best interest of public safety and to reduce potential community spread of Covid-19, the Peony Festival Committee is cancelling this year’s festival and all events associated with the festival, including the Disney Raffle Ticket drawing that was originally going to be held on June 6.

The Peony Festival Board will continue selling the tickets and the winner will be drawn at the October fundraiser. Stay tuned for further details regarding the October fundraising event.

For more information, email the Peony Festival Committee at vwpeonyfestival@gmail.com.