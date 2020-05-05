Phlipot passes out postseason awards

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent sports editor

Like so many other scheduled events, Van Wert High School’s annual girls’ basketball banquet was canceled because of COVID-19, but that didn’t stop Hannah Phlipot from passing out postseason awards.

Sofia Houg (30) earned several belated awards, including Most Valuable Player. Bob Barnes/file photo

Phlipot, who finished her first year as head coach, went out and personally passed out awards to the girls on Friday, May 1.

“Driving around Van Wert and delivering awards to athlete’s doorsteps was not ideal and most definitely was not the way we wanted to celebrate the 2019-2020 season, but we are making the best of the situation,” Phlipot explained. “Our girls have been overcoming adversity all winter long, so this just another obstacle that has been placed in our path. I am very proud of them for taking all the changes in stride and not allowing it to negatively impact them.”

Among the awards passed out by Phlipot: Most Valuable Player, Cougar Pride Award, WBL honorable mention – Sofia Houg; Most Improved – Jaylyn Rickard; Offensive Award – Kyra Welch; Defensive Award: Jamison Clouse; Heart and Hustle Award – Caylee Phillips.

Houg and Welch also received scholar-athlete awards, along with fellow freshmen Alexia Barnhart, Sayler Wise, Erin Schaufelberger, Catanna Saum, Maria Bagley, Aerica Farmer, Kierston Schneider and Kianna Cook.

Hannah Phlipot

Sophomores Emilee Phillips, Carlee Young and Kayla Krites also earned scholar-athlete awards, along with juniors Carly Smith, Allison Schaufelberger, Erin Terhark, Rylee Dunn, Caitlyn Shobe and Rylie Rayer-Wilson. Smith and Schaufelberger also earned Ohio High School Basketball Coaches Association Silver Certificates.

Clouse earned a scholar-athlete award and a OHSBCA gold certificate, and fellow seniors Brianna DeAmicis and Jerica Huebner also earned scholar-athlete awards.

Clouse, Phillips and Huebner each earned their third varsity letter, while Smith, Rickard and Schaufelberger earned their second letter. First year letter winners were DeAmicis, Young, Welch, and Houg.

Coaches Award winners were Schaufelberger, Smith, Bagley, and Krites.

Junior varsity awards went to Aerica Farmer (Most Improved); Alexia Barnhart (Offensive Award); Maria Bagley (Defensive Award); Sayler Wise (Heart and Hustle Award).

Van Wert finished the season 7-17 (4-5 WBL), while the junior varsity team finished 18-4.