‘Van Wert Strong‘ t-shirt curbside pick-up set

VW independent/submitted information

Curbside pick-up is scheduled for this Wednesday, May 6, from 1:30-4:30 p.m., at the Van Wert Area Chamber of Commerce office, 118 N. Washington St. in Van Wert.

All shirts ordered prior to May 1 will be available for pick up on Wednesday. Make checks payable to Van Wert Chamber of Commerce or bring cash. The Chamber is not accepting debit or credit cards for these purchases.

Area residents interested in ordering a shirt should contact the Chamber at 419.238.4390 or chamber@vanwertchamber.com. T-shirts are $15 each, with all proceeds going to Van Wert City Schools and United Way of Van Wert County.