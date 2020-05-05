VW County real estate tax reminder issued

VW independent/submitted information

With the tax collection date for the second half of the 2019 tax year quickly approaching, there are a few things the staff of the Van Wert County Treasurer’s Office would like to make taxpayers aware of.

Bills will be mailed by June 1 and will be due Monday, July 20. Taxpayers need to be patient and wait for their bill in the mail as it will be coming from a third party printer to avoid double billing. Those who do not receive a bill by June 5 should notify the Treasurer’s Office. Failure to receive a bill does not excuse failure of payment (Ohio Revised Code 303.13).

The office will not accept any cash payments. The only form of payments accepted will be check, money order, or cashier’s check. Debit or credit card payments can be made on the website at www.vanwertcounty.org.

Mailing in payment to the office is preferred, as there is a limit of only two people allowed in the office at a time.

For more information, contact the office at 419.238.5177.