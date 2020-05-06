Legislation an attempt to limit ODH orders

VW independent/submitted information

COLUMBUS — State Representative Craig S. Riedel (R-Defiance) joined his House colleagues Wednesday in passing legislation that reduces state agency regulations and improves oversight of state health department orders.

Senate Bill 1, originally introduced by State Senators Kristina Roegner (R-Hudson) and Rob McColley (R-Napoleon), was amended to limit any orders issued by the Ohio Department of Health Director to 14 days.

Under the legislation, the Ohio Department of Health Director has the flexibility to respond to emergency health crises, but makes clear that power is not unlimited. Orders seeking to extend beyond that time would need approval from the legislative Joint Committee on Agency Rule Review (JCARR), a 10-member panel consisting of five House and Senate members from both parties. JCARR may approve an extension by a majority vote that includes at least three members from each chamber.

“This policy is a step in the right direction by ensuring Ohioans’ voices will be heard through their elected representatives,” said Riedel. “It’s important we restore the necessary checks and balances in our government so in a time of crisis like we are currently experiencing, one person should not make decisions for the state without legislative oversight.”

S.B. 1 also requires certain agencies to reduce the number of regulatory restrictions in their administrative rules.

The bill will now head to the Senate for a concurrence vote.

Ohio Governor Mike DeWine issued a statement concerning the proposed legislation:

“My administration is focused on the important things we need to do to help businesses responsibly reopen while protecting Ohioans’ health and safety. This week alone, this included increasing coronavirus testing and tracing, balancing Ohio’s budget, and working on plans to move Ohio’s economy forward.

“Ohioans need their legislators focused on these important issues. Creating more uncertainty regarding public health and employee safety is the last thing we need as we work to restore consumer confidence in Ohio’s economy.”